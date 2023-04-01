Alex Bowman was awarded the pole for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond after rain washed out both practice and qualifying on Saturday morning. The starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR qualifying metric, giving Bowman the pole over Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.

Chandler Smith, who races full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will make his Cup Series debut in a third car for Kaulig Racing. Smith, who made his second attempt of the season after failing to qualify for the Daytona 500, will start 37th in the No. 13 Chevrolet. Anthony Alfredo makes his season debut in the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports and will make his first Cup start since the end of his rookie year in 2021.

Todd Gilliland's car failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Friday, but he will keep his starting spot and roll off 13th. As the penalty for two failures in pre-qualifying inspection is the loss of a crewmember, Troy Raker, an engineer on the No. 38 Ford, has been ejected from the race weekend.

Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup