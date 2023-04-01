gettyimages-1249307883.jpg
Alex Bowman was awarded the pole for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond after rain washed out both practice and qualifying on Saturday morning. The starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR qualifying metric, giving Bowman the pole over Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.

Chandler Smith, who races full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will make his Cup Series debut in a third car for Kaulig Racing. Smith, who made his second attempt of the season after failing to qualify for the Daytona 500, will start 37th in the No. 13 Chevrolet. Anthony Alfredo makes his season debut in the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports and will make his first Cup start since the end of his rookie year in 2021.

Todd Gilliland's car failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Friday, but he will keep his starting spot and roll off 13th. As the penalty for two failures in pre-qualifying inspection is the loss of a crewmember, Troy Raker, an engineer on the No. 38 Ford, has been ejected from the race weekend.

Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #34 - Michael McDowell
  16. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  21. #20 - Christopher Bell
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #9 - Josh Berry
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #10 - Aric Almirola
  33. #41 - Ryan Preece
  34. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #13 - Chandler Smith