gettyimages-1497509091.jpg
Getty Images

Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway during qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 77.719 seconds (92.178 MPH) in the final round to earn his 38th career pole and his very first at Sonoma. Hamlin's pole is the second that he's ever scored on a road course, along with his pole position from Watkins Glen in 2018.

Hamlin just beat out the No. 45 Toyota that he owns driven by Tyler Reddick, making for an all-Toyota front row. Michael McDowell was the fastest Ford in third, with A.J. Allmendinger the fastest Chevrolet in fifth.

Chase Elliott, returning to the Cup Series field this week after serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600, posted a 10th place qualifying effort to lead all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Grant Enfinger, subbing this week for the injured Noah Gragson (concussion), qualified 35th for his Cup Series debut.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #34 - Michael McDowell
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  9. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #10 - Aric Almirola
  21. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  22. #41 - Ryan Preece
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #24 - William Byron
  27. #77 - Ty Dillon
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #38 - Zane Smith
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #15 - Andy Lally
  34. #2 - Austin Cindric
  35. #42 - Grant Enfinger
  36. #21 - Harrison Burton