Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway during qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 77.719 seconds (92.178 MPH) in the final round to earn his 38th career pole and his very first at Sonoma. Hamlin's pole is the second that he's ever scored on a road course, along with his pole position from Watkins Glen in 2018.

Hamlin just beat out the No. 45 Toyota that he owns driven by Tyler Reddick, making for an all-Toyota front row. Michael McDowell was the fastest Ford in third, with A.J. Allmendinger the fastest Chevrolet in fifth.

Chase Elliott, returning to the Cup Series field this week after serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600, posted a 10th place qualifying effort to lead all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Grant Enfinger, subbing this week for the injured Noah Gragson (concussion), qualified 35th for his Cup Series debut.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup