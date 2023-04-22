Denny Hamlin is looking for the first win of the 2023 season, and he will have a good opportunity to pick it up after qualifying in pole position for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. This is the first time Hamlin will start in pole position this season after narrowly missing it in Phoenix.

Hamlin will be looking to build on a strong performance at Martinsville last week. Hamlin started the race in 11th, but he picked up more than a few spots throughout the day and finished in fourth. Hamlin is now ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and he can work his way up with another solid showing at Talladega.

Ross Chastain, who won the 2022 GEICO 500 will start this year's race in 23rd, and he will have his work cut out for him if he wants to repeat at Talladega. Chastain is off to a good start in 2023 with five top-10 finishes under his belt, and he is currently second in the Cup Series standings.

The 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET with coverage on Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free).

GEICO 500 starting lineup