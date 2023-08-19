Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Go Bowling at The Glen in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 70.392 (125.298 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn his third pole on a road course this season, his fourth overall and the 40th of his Cup career. Hamlin previously won the pole on the road courses of Sonoma and Chicago earlier this year and also won the pole at Talladega.

With Michael McDowell's win at Indianapolis increasing the level of urgency at the playoff bubble, Ty Gibbs led the way for all drivers trying to make their way onto the playoff grid with a fourth-place qualifying effort. AJ Allmendinger, looking to rebound from an awful race in Indy, also qualified well with a sixth-place starting spot.

Bubba Wallace, currently the final driver on the provisional playoff grid, was able to post a 12th-place qualifying effort to put him just ahead of Daniel Suarez (14th) and Chase Elliott (15th), both of whom likely serve as his two most immediate threats to a playoff berth.

Of note in qualifying was the speed of Corey LaJoie, who advanced to the final round of qualifying and earned a top 10 starting spot on time trial speed for the first time in his career. LaJoie's only previous top 10 starting spot, a seventh at the Daytona Road Course in 2021, had come in the absence of time trials and by virtue of NASCAR's qualifying metric.

