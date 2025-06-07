NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson was uninjured in a violent crash during a World of Outlaws sprint car race at Plymouth Dirt Track, in which he flipped into the turn 1 catchfence before coming to an abrupt stop on his side. Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, was competing in the World of Outlaws ahead of this weekend's Cup race at Michigan.

Larson was running second in Friday night's feature when the axle on his car broke entering turn 1, shearing the wheel off the right rear of his car and sending it into a series of flips at high speed. Larson's car ended up being launched into the turn 1 catchfence, which caught the car and sent it back to the ground, where it came to rest on its side.

The crash came just seven laps into the race, which was won by Rico Abreu after a late race duel with Buddy Kofoid.

"I think the right rear axle or something broke," Larson said afterwards, per ESPN. "Just kind of launched me and (I was) along for the ride. Bummer. I felt really good pacing Rico there and just finally catching traffic and, you know, get racing there, but wasn't going to happen. So, glad I'm okay. Big hits, but all in all feel fine."

Larson showed no ill effects from his spill at Plymouth in Cup practice and qualifying on Saturday; he qualified fifth for Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway. Larson has won at Michigan three times, including his very first Cup win back in 2016.