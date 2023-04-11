NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely after his arrest in North Carolina, the governing body announced on Tuesday. Ware, who drives the No. 51 car for Rick Ware Racing, was booked in an Iredell County jail on Monday. According to the Sheriff's Office arrest records, Ware faces a felony charge of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.

Ware was released on a $3,000 bond after missing last weekend's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Craftsman Truck Series driver Matt Crafton took Ware's place at Bristol, and he finished 34th.

Rick Ware Racing released a statement regarding Ware's indefinite suspension and said the team "is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series."

"We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR's position on this matter and accept their decision. "The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. "These plans will be announced in the coming days."

Ware made his Cup Series debut in 2017, and he has raced at that level since. To this point in the 2023 season, Ware ranks 31st with 65 points. His best finish came at Daytona International Speedway, where he came in 14th place after starting 35th.