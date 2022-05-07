The new "Next-Gen" car in the NASCAR Cup Series has helped create greater parity in the sport, but one thing that hasn't changed with the new design is that Hendrick Motorsports is still one of the most dominant teams out there. All four Hendrick drivers have scored a win already this season and all four drivers are top-eight in the NASCAR standings entering the 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. But Joe Gibbs Racing also has a couple of wins this season, and all four Gibbs drivers would also make the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs if they were to start today. The NASCAR Darlington green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

The latest 2022 Goodyear 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook gives the slight edge to Hendrick this week, with Kyle Larson listed as the 4-1 favorite, while Chase Elliott (7-1), William Byron (12-1) and Alex Bowman (15-1) are all near the top of the board. But Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Denny Hamlin (7-1), Kyle Busch (17-2) and Christopher Bell (30-1) are all serious NASCAR at Darlington contenders as well. Before scouring the 2022 Goodyear 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Darlington predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 NASCAR at Darlington picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 14-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 Goodyear 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a few weeks shy of his 32nd birthday, Logano has already won 27 times on the NASCAR Cup Series and was the champion in 2018.

So far this season, he hasn't managed to extend his 10-season streak with at least one win. but he's still ninth in the NASCAR standings entering the weekend with a trio of top-five finishes. Logano doesn't have a Cup win at Darlington in his career but he has finished top-10 in eight of his 16 career Cup races there and he does have an Xfinity Series win there.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Goodyear 400 starting grid. Elliott had been leading the NASCAR standings most of the season and finally earned a victory last week at Dover to extend his lead to 50 points over Ryan Blaney.

However, Darlington Raceway has presented some challenges to Elliott throughout his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, particularly of late. Elliott has finished 20th or worse in three of his last four starts at Darlington and he has finished outside the top 10 in six of his 10 career starts there while only leading laps in three of those races.

2022 Goodyear 400 odds

Kyle Larson 4-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Kyle Busch 17-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 125-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1