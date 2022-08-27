Kyle Larson became the seventh NASCAR Cup Series driver to win two races this season with his victory last weekend at Watkins Glen. He could be the only driver to finish the regular season with three wins if he can win a second consecutive race this week in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Larson will try to make up for his disappointing results in NASCAR at Daytona races earlier this year, when he held the pole in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 and the Daytona 500, but finished seventh and 32nd, respectively. Should you roster him with your NASCAR DFS picks?

Larson is still one of the top names in the NASCAR DFS driver pool, along with other top options like Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano. Tyler Reddick could be another contender for NASCAR DFS lineups after he crashed out of this year's Daytona 500 following his fifth-place performance at last season's Coke Zero Sugar 400. Before you make your 2022 Coke Zero Sugar DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Daytona DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

Last week, McClure targeted Daniel Suarez as one of his top 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, and he finished fifth. The previous week, McClure highlighted Truex Jr. at Richmond, and he finished seventh.

Top 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney ($10,000 on DraftKings and $13,500 on FanDuel). Although Blaney likely doesn't need to win this weekend to get into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, he surely would like to finish the regular season with a victory. Blaney won last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished fourth at this year's Daytona 500.

Blaney does have a feather in his cap this season after winning the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race, but that doesn't factor into his potential to join the playoff field. He has the sixth-highest average finishing position among all active drivers (13.7) and has driven 79.3 percent of his total laps inside the top 15 of the pack across all races. Blaney has two top-five finishes in his last seven events in addition to coming in 10th at Richmond on August 14.

Part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Bubba Wallace ($7,800 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Sunday is Wallace's last chance to pick up a win during the regular season after he's had a career-high four top-five finishes in 2022. He has been remarkably strong at Daytona recently, with second place showings at last year's Coke Zero 400 and this year's Daytona 500.

Wallace's results haven't been extraordinary, but he's impressed in moments throughout the season. He has the 10th-highest pass differential among all drivers (114) and has 83 total fastest laps. Wallace's lone Cup Series win came at Talladega last season, another superspeedway similar to Daytona, and even though he finished 17th there this season, he led for 15 laps in the race. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

