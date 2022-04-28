Last week at Talladega, Ross Chastain battled for 187 laps before picking his moment on the final one to take the checkered flag at the GEICO 500 for his second victory of the season. He joined William Byron as the only other driver thus far to win two races this season, but he could be the first to win three if he can be victorious again on Sunday at the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne. History doesn't appear to be on his side, however, and Chastain has yet to finish better than 15th in NASCAR at Dover events throughout his career on the Cup Series.

Chastain's troubles at Dover may be enough reason to hold him out of your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday, but only a few drivers have been consistently strong on the mile-long track. Kevin Harvick is still in search of his first win since 2020, but he holds an average finish of 3.8 in his last five races at Dover, and could be a name to keep in mind when scanning the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week, McClure was high on Chase Elliott in his GEICO 500 picks, and he finished seventh to take his fifth top-10 finish of the season. Earlier this season, Denny Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400.

For NASCAR at Dover, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($9,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Truex is coming off of his second top-five finish of the season last weekend, and he already has three other top-10 showings so far in 2022. Truex is eighth among all drivers in points this season, with 298, and is third in total quality passes, with 806. His competitive driving style has also resulted in him leading 97 total laps this season with 95 fastest laps.

Truex has been especially impressive at Dover in recent memory, with two wins and six top-five finishes since 2016. Following his win at the Gander RV 400 in May of 2019, he took three consecutive second place finishes there. A final thing to consider is his success at mile-long intermediate tracks, where he has one win, three top-five and three top-10 finishes outside of his success at Dover.

Another part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Joey Logano ($10,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). After a second place finish three weeks ago at Martinsville and a second place showing on the dirt at Bristol, Logano's GEICO 500 ended with a crash after 89 laps. He's still sixth overall in the points standings for the season, however, with 308.

Logano has had the second-most laps inside of the top 15 this season, with 2,184, and has the fifth-highest driver rating among all drivers this season, at 92.8. He has yet to win at Dover in his NASCAR Cup Series career, but he's been so close in his last six attempts. In those events, he's finished in the top 10 three times, and top five twice, the most recent of which came last May at the Drydene 400.

