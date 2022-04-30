Alex Bowman's success at Dover in recent races culminated with a win last May, and he'll be looking to defend his title on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET when NASCAR returns for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne. Bowman is fifth in the NASCAR points standings, but has only led 16 laps this season. In last May's NASCAR at Dover event, he led for 98 laps and bested Kyle Larson, who led for 263 of the 400 on the mile-long track, but should either be in your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday afternoon?

Larson won 10 races last season, but only has one so far this year after crashes and engine problems derailed him in three of his first five races. In the five races since, he has taken three top-five finishes, but does that make him a top target in the NASCAR DFS driver pool? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for Dover, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was high on Chase Elliott in his GEICO 500 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished seventh to take his fifth top-10 finish of the season. Earlier this season, McClure correctly picked Denny Hamlin in his Toyota Owners 400 picks, and he went on to win the race. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Dover, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($9,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Truex is coming off of his second top-five finish of the season last weekend, and he already has three other top-10 showings so far in 2022. Truex is eighth among all drivers in points this season, with 298, and is third in total quality passes, with 806. His competitive driving style has also resulted in him leading 97 total laps this season with 95 fastest laps.

Truex has been especially impressive at Dover in recent memory, with two wins and six top-five finishes since 2016. Following his win at the Gander RV 400 in May of 2019, he took three consecutive second place finishes there. A final thing to consider is his success at mile-long intermediate tracks, where he has one win, three top-five and three top-10 finishes outside of his success at Dover.

Another part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Austin Cindric ($7,300 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Since winning the Daytona 500, it's been a bit of a quiet season for Cindric, who has just one other top-10 finish over the following nine races. However, he has kept himself in the mix more often than not, and has been in the top 15 of the pack for over half of his total laps driven this season.

The case for Cindric has more to do with his past success at Dover while driving on the Xfinity Series, where he took a win and three top-five finishes in his final four races there. His last race at Dover while in the Xfinity was his victory at the 2021 Drydene 200, where he led for 51 laps before taking the checkered flag. Although he finished 24th at Phoenix earlier this year, he qualified eighth, so Cindric has proven to be comfortable on mile-long tracks, now it's time for him to turn that into results on the Cup Series.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Dover DFS lineups

