After finishing first or second in five straight races, Chase Elliott managed just a 16th-place finish last week at the Brickyard. But the Cup Series leader's prospects are looking up for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 considering his success at Michigan International Speedway. Elliott's average finish at the track of 7.7 is the best amongst active drivers, and his NASCAR DFS price tags correspond with his success. Elliott is the most expensive driver on both DraftKings and FanDuel as he looks to continue his stellar season.

But despite his solid finishes at the track, Elliott will still be searching for his first NASCAR at Michigan victory when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Others like Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson all have claimed multiple checkered flags at the 2.0-mile course. So should you go with the most consistent driver in Elliott, or a previous winner when making your NASCAR at Michigan DFS picks? Before setting your NASCAR DFS strategy for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Michigan DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Two weeks ago, two of McClure's core picks finished in the top 10: Kyle Larson (fifth place) and Erik Jones, who finished ninth after starting 34th in the grid. Before that, McClure highlighted Hamlin at New Hampshire, who finished sixth after starting 14th. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at Michigan race and locked in his NASCAR DFS picks. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool and top picks here.

Top 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Michigan, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 2017 Cup Series champion has finished in the top five of NASCAR standings in four of the last five years, and he's right in the thick of the Chase for the Cup this year. Truex enters the FireKeepers Casino 400 2022 in fourth place, and he also has the fourth-most fastest laps (295) on the circuit.

Truex has notched top-10 finishes in each of his last five NASCAR at Michigan starts, with four of those being top 5s. That coincides with his move to Joe Gibbs Racing as he had just as many top 5s over his previous 22 starts which came with three different teams. His success at the track has been unparalleled during this stretch as his average finish of 4.6 over those five races is the best on the Cup Series.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($9,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Reddick notched his second career Cup Series victory last week at the Indy Road Course. That came just four weeks after his first win -- and he also had a runner-up in between -- so Reddick is streaking heading into Michigan.

Despite sitting in 11th place in NASCAR standings, Reddick's Fantasy production indicates he's an elite driver. He ranks seventh in both laps led (316) and fastest laps (207) despite a slow start to the season. And although he's yet to have a standout performance at Michigan, you could have said the same about Reddick at Road America and The Brickyard, and he went out and won both of those races. Given his recent form and underlying metrics, Reddick would be a steal at his listed NASCAR DFS price tags. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Michigan DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.