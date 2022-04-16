William Byron became the first driver to win two races this season after he led for much of the second half of last weekend's race in Martinsville. He'll go for three on the year at one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series when the circuit returns to the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. Byron finished sixth at the inaugural race at the track last season, but is he a top choice to lead NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday? Last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second for his best result of 2021, but outside of one top-10 performance in 2022, he hasn't finished a race better than 21st this year.

Should you go with names like Bryon who have been hot to start the season when examining the NASCAR DFS driver pool, or can you roll the dice on a driver like Stenhouse that showed well at the track last year?



Two weeks ago, Denny Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 after he took the lead with just five laps remaining. The week before, Chase Elliott finished fourth after starting 12th in the grid at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Joey Logano, who is listed at $10,600 on DraftKings and $13,500 on FanDuel. Logano will look to repeat as champion on Sunday at the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, and he is off to a strong start this season with a pair of top-five and two top-10 finishes. He is fourth in the points standings and a big part of that has been due to his decisiveness, as he has the third-highest quality pass percentage among all drivers, at 64.9 percent.

Logano finished second in last weekend's race in Martinsville, which is another half-mile oval like Bristol. Excluding last year's dirt race, over his last 10 races at short tracks, Logano has five top-five finishes. Since 2019, Logano has also maintained a driver rating of 103.3 on short tracks, which is the third-highest mark in the NASCAR Cup Series during that stretch.

Part of McClure's primary NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($9,200 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), who holds the seventh-most fastest laps during races over the course of the season. Reddick is also eighth among all drivers for total laps led, with 97. Most of those came on a much longer track in the 2022 Wise Power 400 in Fontana, but Reddick has shown he can race at Bristol, with a fourth place finish on the pavement in September 2020.

Historically, Reddick hasn't cracked the code for consistent success on short tracks on the Cup Series, however, he has reason for optimism this weekend. In his last year on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he took the checkered flag at Bristol in the 2019 Food City 300. Reddick swept in during the final 19 laps to take a late lead and hold off Chase Briscoe for the win.

