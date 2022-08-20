After not having won a race since September 2020, Kevin Harvick has now won back-to-back races following his victory at Richmond last weekend. However, he doesn't have an easy path to three-in-a-row this Sunday, in the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen event in Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET). Although he finished in the top 10 in his last two appearances there, does he have what it takes to lead NASCAR DFS lineups for a third consecutive week?

Kyle Larson could be an alternative in the NASCAR DFS driver pool, even though he finished 35th at the Indy Road Course at the end of July. Prior to that, he finished third at Road America, and is an option with other top road course drivers like Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick. Before making any 2022 NASCAR DFS picks for 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Watkins Glen DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, two of McClure's core NASCAR DFS picks finished in the top 10 of the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Martin Truex Jr. (seventh place) and Kyle Busch, who finished ninth after starting 29th in the grid. The previous week, McClure highlighted Truex Jr. at Richmond, and he finished sixth. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen, McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($10,700 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Elliott has the most wins this season among all drivers with four, with his most recent coming at Pocono just under a month ago. He also leads all drivers with 882 points and holds the highest average finishing position on the NASCAR Cup Series, at 10.1.

Elliott has been one of NASCAR's best drivers on all road courses in recent memory, with a driver rating of 118.5 since 2019. On road tracks, where passes are at a premium, a driver like Elliott has a big leg up. He has led more laps than any other driver this season, at 659.

Part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Suarez ($9,400 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Suarez finished third and fourth in his first two races at Watkins Glen in 2017 and 2018. He also won at a road course earlier this season with a victory at Sonoma in June.

After a 31st-place finish in the 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen event, Suarez will be motivated to come out and have a stronger showing this year. He is 15th among all drivers in quality passes this season, at 1,047, and his confidence should be higher than ever as he is in the midst of the best season of his career. Suarez has driven hard to stay competitive in races, and he's within the top 15 of all drivers in terms of total fastest laps, with 164. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen DFS lineups

