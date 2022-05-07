Martin Truex Jr. has come close to winning a couple of times this season on the NASCAR Cup Series, but is still looking for his first win of 2022. Perhaps this weekend he'll be victorious in his return to Darlington for the 2022 Goodyear 400. Truex dominated the race last year and led for 248 of the 293 total laps, but does that make him a top option in NASCAR DFS lineups for Sunday afternoon's race at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Kyle Larson finished second in last year's race, but comes into this weekend with two fourth place finishes and a sixth place showing last weekend in his last three events. Ryan Blaney is second in the points standings, but is still in search of his first win this season as well, so should he be a name to consider in the NASCAR DFS driver pool? Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Goodyear 400, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Darlington DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was high on Chase Elliott in his DuraMAX Drydene 400 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he led 73 laps en route to his first win of the season. Earlier this year, McClure correctly picked Denny Hamlin in his Toyota Owners 400 picks, and he went on to win that race as well. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Darlington, McClure is high on Hamlin once again ($10,300 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Despite his win earlier this season, Hamlin has some ground to make up in the points standings, as he's chasing Elliott, who leads all drivers, by 214 points. Although he is trailing by a fair amount, it's not for lack of effort as Hamlin has the third-highest pass differential at +140, and is just outside of the top-10 drivers in total fastest laps this year, with 87.

Hamlin has been dominant at Darlington over the past two years, and has won twice and placed fifth twice in four of his last five races there. In last September's Cook Out Southern 500, Hamlin led for 146 laps, was in front of the pack at the end of the first race stage, and was fourth in the second stage before winning. During those last five appearances at Darlington, Hamlin's driver rating never finished below 107.7.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kyle Busch ($9,900 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Since winning at Bristol on April 17, he finished third at Talladega and seventh in last weekend's race. Busch hasn't won at Darlington since 2008, but was on a run of strong performances there prior to last year's Cook Out Southern 500, which ended in disappointment following an accident after 125 laps.

In his three races at Darlington before that, Busch had two top-three finishes and took seventh in the 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 after staying in the top 10 through the first two race stages. Busch is fourth in the points standings with 353, and is eighth among all drivers in quality passes, with 782. Fantasy players can appreciate the consistency Busch has shown all year, as he is seventh in cumulative laps run inside of the top 15 of the field.

