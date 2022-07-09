After more than two seasons on the NASCAR Cup Series, Tyler Reddick picked up his first win last weekend at Road America. Prior to that, he had five top-five finishes this season, so it seemed to be just a matter of time before he won a race, but what are the chances he can win two in a row on Sunday and anchor your NASCAR DFS lineups for NASCAR at Atlanta 2022? The 2022 Quaker State 400 will run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Reddick has just one top-10 showing in four Cup Series events.

In Reddick's most recent Xfinity Series NASCAR at Atlanta race in 2019, he finished fifth after starting 12th in the field. Perhaps you should consider others who have already won a race this season and have recent wins at Atlanta in the NASCAR DFS driver pool like Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney. Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Quaker State 400, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Atlanta DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was on point with his Kwik Trip 250 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, as all three of his featured drivers finished inside of the top ten, including Chase Elliott, who took second. Prior to that, McClure featured Austin Cindric in his Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks, and he finished fifth after starting 25th in the field. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Atlanta, we can tell you McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr., who is listed at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Last weekend at Road America, Truex Jr. was the highest-finishing Toyota driver, after he took a 13th-place finish. He'll be expecting a better finish than that this weekend after he's finished inside the top 10 in his last nine appearances at Atlanta.

Truex Jr. is still looking for his first win on the NASCAR Cup Series this season after winning four last year, but should feel confident this weekend after a third-place finish in last year's Quaker State 400. For the season, Truex Jr. is seventh in the Cup Series point standings with 540. He's also been one of the most consistently competitive drivers this year, with the second-most quality passes (1,140) and the eighth-most laps driven in the top 15 (3,317).

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kevin Harvick ($7,600 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Last week, Harvick battled up from his 28th position in the field to take his second consecutive top-10 finish. Since 2015, Harvick has been one the most successful drivers on the Cup Series at Atlanta with two wins and four finishes inside the top 10 in nine appearances.

Although Harvick is still looking for his first win since September 2020, he has been in the hunt much of the season, with the fourth-highest average finishing position (13.1) among all drivers. He is also just outside the top 10 in the season point standings with 479. Although a trip to victory lane has eluded him for the past few seasons, he's been a regular at the front of the pack and has completed 69 percent of his total laps inside the top 15 of the field. Get NASCAR DFS picks here.

