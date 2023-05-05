Kyle Larson appeared to be on his way to a top-five finish at Dover on Monday, but he crashed and wound up finishing outside the top 30. Larson won the NOCO 400 at Martinsville in the middle of April, though, and is the top driver in this week's NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Sunday's AdventHealth 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET at Kansas Speedway. Larson will be challenged by other popular drivers like William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, all of whom could be part of your NASCAR DFS picks.

Byron has seven top-10 finishes in 13 races, winning two of those races.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 10 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 AdventHealth 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Kansas, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. He is entering NASCAR at Kansas with momentum following his win in Monday's rain-delayed Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex took control late in the 400-mile race, beating out Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain during a shootout.

It was the first victory of the season for Truex, who now has four career wins at Dover. He also finished third in the NOCO 400 in the middle of April after coming in seventh at the Food City Dirt Race, so he has been contending on multiple track types over the past month. McClure expects Truex to contend again on Sunday, making him a valuable driver to include in NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin, who was one of seven drivers to finish in the top 10 in both Kansas races last year. He put together a solid performance at Dover on Monday, finishing fifth in the rain-delayed race. Hamlin had pit road problems, but he was able to overcome those issues and stay in contention for most of the race.

Hamlin led four laps and held off teammate Christopher Bell after the final caution to post his second top-five of the season. He finished sixth at the Ambetter Health 400 and fourth at the NOCO 400, so his form has been strong over the past few months. His three wins at Kansas are tied for the most all time at the track, joining Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Jeff Gordon, so he will be confident entering this race. See which other drivers to roster here.

