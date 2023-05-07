The 23XI Toyotas swept the Kansas races last season, with Kurt Busch winning in the spring and Bubba Wallace winning in the fall. Wallace had Truck Series wins and a Cup Series plate-track win previously in his career, but his intermediate-track win further established him as a legitimate driver. He is a mid-tier option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but he only has one top-five finish this season. Should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups this weekend or look elsewhere with your NASCAR DFS strategy?

Sunday's 2023 AdventHealth 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET at Kansas Speedway.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 10 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 AdventHealth 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Kansas, McClure is high on Austin Dillon, who has a top-15 finish in five straight Kansas races. While RCR Chevys have not been strong in the last three intermediate-track races, Dillon posted a top-10 at Fontana earlier this season. He also finished third on the Bristol Dirt several races ago, giving him versatility coming into Sunday's race.

Dillon is a four-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, making the playoffs five times. He finished sixth at Kansas Speedway in both races in 2016 and led three laps during his top-15 finish last fall. His results might not stand out this season, but his consistency at this track creates value in the NASCAR DFS driver pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin, who was one of seven drivers to finish in the top 10 in both Kansas races last year. He put together a solid performance at Dover on Monday, finishing fifth in the rain-delayed race. Hamlin had pit road problems, but he was able to overcome those issues and stay in contention for most of the race.

Hamlin led four laps and held off teammate Christopher Bell after the final caution to post his second top-five of the season. He finished sixth at the Ambetter Health 400 and fourth at the NOCO 400, so his form has been strong over the past few months. His three wins at Kansas are tied for the most all time at the track, joining Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Jeff Gordon, so he will be confident entering this race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Kansas DFS lineups

