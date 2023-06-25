There are just 10 weeks left in the 2023 Cup Series regular season, and a number of NASCAR champions are still searching for their first wins. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are searching for their first checkered flags ahead of the 2023 Ally 400, which gets underway on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Nashville Superspeedway hosts the event, and with Elliott the defending race winner, he's bound to be a popular NASCAR DFS pick despite his lack of success this year.

Meanwhile, Harvick has the best average finish amongst all drivers on intermediate tracks like Nashville Superspeedway, so he also deserves consideration for your NASCAR DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Nashville 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Nashville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Ally 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Nashville, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,700 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel). Even though its name indicates otherwise, Nashville Superspeedway is actually an intermediate track at 1.333 miles, and few can match the success of Hamlin on these types of tracks. No active driver has more intermediate track wins than Hamlin's 17, while his average finish of 12.3 is second-best amongst active drivers.

His recent history is just as impressive with seven wins on these circuits since 2020, including a Kansas victory last month. At the Nashville at NASCAR race a year ago, Hamlin led for 114 laps before finishing in sixth place. The veteran ranks sixth in laps led this year on the Cup Series, so he has the looks of someone who could outproduce his NASCAR DFS price tags at Nashville.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Larson ($11,600 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel). The 2021 Cup Series champion won this race two years ago while also winning Stage 2 and leading the race in total laps led. Larson then followed that up with a fourth-place finish at NASCAR at Nashville in 2022.

No driver has been more consistent on comparable tracks than Larson since the start of 2020. His average finish of 8.9 on intermediate tracks is best in all of NASCAR, and he has six wins over that span. He also has another six runners-up, meaning he's finished either first or second in over 50% of his last 21 starts on intermediate tracks. Over the two NASCAR at Nashville races, Larson has led for 264 laps, which is over twice as many more than the driver with the second-most (Hamlin at 114). See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Nashville DFS lineups

