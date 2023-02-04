The 2023 NASCAR season officially begins with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19, but daily Fantasy racing players will get a taste of what's to come on Sunday at the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. NASCAR built a quarter-mile track within the confines of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the made-for-TV event and the drivers will battle it out for a $2 million prize purse. The feature race scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Joey Logano won the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the first race of its kind, and could be one of the popular NASCAR DFS picks.

However, Kyle Busch dominated most of the race, winning the pole and leading 65 laps before ultimately finishing second. Busch and Logano could be popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday, but who else might be able to produce a solid performance under the lights for your NASCAR DFS strategy?

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

McClure finished the 2022 season rostering Joey Logano as he went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship and in the penultimate week, all three of McClure's highlighted drivers finished inside the top 10. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners two seasons ago. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Joey Logano ($10,200 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old is coming off his second career Cup championship and his four regular-season victories in 2022 were his most in a season since winning six times in 2015.

Logano also earned his second career victory in the Clash, coming from fourth place on the tight quarter-mile oval to lead 35 laps on his way to victory. That was NASCAR's first race in the Next-Gen car designed to create greater parity in NASCAR, and that setup information should be instrumental again in 2023.

Part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($9,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Bell contended for a title in his third season in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three times on his way to a third-place finish in the standings.

The 28-year-old also finished eighth after starting 11th in the 2022 Clash at the Coliseum and figures to be sitting on some of the best equipment in NASCAR with the Joe Gibbs Racing team behind him. He'll be looking to get another title-contending season started off on the right foot with a strong run in one of NASCAR's most unique events. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Los Angeles DFS lineups

