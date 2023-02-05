Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted two Olympic ceremonies, two Super Bowls and even the 1959 World Series. For the second consecutive year, the home of the USC Trojans will also host the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is a preseason exhibition race on Sunday that will run on a quarter-mile oval built inside the stadium. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and NASCAR DFS players will get their first taste of action this year. Tyler Reddick led 51 laps in last year's NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, but a damaged prop shaft caused him to finish 21st in the feature race. Can Reddick bounce back with a strong run in the 2023 NASCAR Clash, and can you trust his equipment enough to include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups? Before you make your 2023 Clash at the Coliseum DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Los Angeles DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

McClure finished the 2022 season rostering Joey Logano as he went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship and in the penultimate week, all three of McClure's highlighted drivers finished inside the top 10. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners two seasons ago. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 NASCAR at Los Angeles race and locked in his NASCAR DFS picks. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool and top picks here.

Top 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Kyle Busch ($9,100 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Busch's M&M's Toyota was arguably the best car on the track during the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Busch ran a 13.745-second lap in qualifying to earn the front-row spot and also won his heat race. Racing from the pole, he led 65 laps before eventually finishing second behind Logano. With such a tight track making passing a challenge, starting position could be critical again, and Busch and his team at Joe Gibbs Racing look like a solid bet to start near the front again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($9,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Bell contended for a title in his third season in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three times on his way to a third-place finish in the standings.

The 28-year-old also finished eighth after starting 11th in the 2022 Clash at the Coliseum and figures to be sitting on some of the best equipment in NASCAR with the Joe Gibbs Racing team behind him. He'll be looking to get another title-contending season started off on the right foot with a strong run in one of NASCAR's most unique events. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Los Angeles DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.