Saturday's 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With the final spot in the NASCAR Playoffs still up for grabs, it's a win-or-go-home mentality for any driver without a victory yet this season. Thirteen of 16 playoff positions are locked up with victories and Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have enough points to guarantee a spot in the NASCAR playoff picture. With so many drivers with so much at stake on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, how should you take this into account when building NASCAR DFS lineups? The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Bubba Watson has the final postseason spot at the moment, holding a 32-point lead over Ty Gibbs and a 43-point advantage over Daniel Suarez. One of these three is most likely to claim that final playoff spot, so should you utilize them in your NASCAR DFS picks? Drivers such as Chase Elliott, Justin Haley and Alex Bowman need a win at NASCAR at Daytona to make the playoffs, so they may be inclined to take some chances on the track. How should you weigh that when building NASCAR DFS lineups? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Daytona 2023 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Daytona DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Saturday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, we can tell you McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,200 on DraftKings, $13,000 on FanDuel). Hamlin finished second at last weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen for his fourth top-three finish in his last five races. Hamlin has been one of the most dominant drivers on the track over the five races, leading 41 laps and at least one lap in each race over that span. The 42-year-old is in second place and 39 points behind Martin Truex Jr. for the most points in the regular season entering the final race before the playoffs.

Hamlin is one of the most experienced and successful drivers on superspeedways in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 field. He has three victories, the last coming in 2020, over 35 starts at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin also has 11 top-five finishes and 12 top-10 results in Daytona. He's one of the most expensive drivers in NASCAR DFS this weekend, but it's for good reason given his recent success this season and proven history at Daytona.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($10,500 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel). Elliott faces a must-win race if he wants to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs. Elliott has made the playoffs in his previous seven NASCAR seasons, but a leg injury that cost him five races earlier in the year has significantly limited his opportunity to score NASCAR Cup Series points and therefore has him outside the top 16.

Elliott, who won the Cup Series championship in 2020, has been one of the most hit-or-miss drivers this season. He has nine top-10 finishes in 18 races, but he's also finished in the bottom 30 four times. The 27-year-old will need to fight to urge to drive overly aggressively in pursuit of a victory. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Daytona 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.