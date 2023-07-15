It's hard to find a track where Kevin Harvick hasn't had previous success. In fact, the 47-year-old could become the most decorated driver at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday in the 2023 Crayon 301. Harvick has won NASCAR at New Hampshire four times in 39 races, including twice in his last five tries, and would become the first five-time winner in NASCAR history there with a 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire victory. The 2023 Crayon 301 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Should you insert Harvick into your NASCAR DFS lineups and 2023 Crayon 301 DFS strategy? Harvick, who is still seeking his first victory of the season, has finished no worse than sixth in his last five races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and could be one of the popular NASCAR DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at New Hampshire 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

For NASCAR at New Hampshire, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($11,500 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel). He had four straight top-five finishes from the end of May into June, including winning the Toyota Save Mart 350 before back-to-back crashes in his last two races.

Truex is second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 607 points, trailing William Byron by just 21. He is one of four drivers with multiple Cup Series victories (two) this season and tied for fifth with nine top-10 finishes this season. The 43-year-old has finished no worse than seventh in seven of his last eight races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. If he can avoid another crash, the 2017 Cup Series champion should be in line for another strong finish.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin ($10,900 on DraftKings, $13,500 on FanDuel). He has finished in the top 10 in his last four races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including back-to-back runner-ups in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin has three victories in 29 races at New Hampshire, his last coming in 2017.

The 42-year-old had a strong start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with four top-10 finishes in his first five competitions. However, he hit a wall after that with five races outside the top 15. Hamlin has two top-three finishes in his last five races, returning to the form of one of the best drivers in NASCAR. Hamlin is one win away from becoming just the 16th NASCAR driver to record 50 Cup Series victories. With previous success at New Hampshire, he could be a strong 2023 Crayon 301 DFS option on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

