The winner of the 2023 Daytona 500 isn't guaranteed to win the NASCAR Cup Series, but a victory can get anyone off to a fast start. Austin Cindric's only win during the 2022 regular season was the Daytona 500, but he went on to finish 12th in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings. Cindric returns this year with intrigue for NASCAR DFS lineups, even though he finished 25th at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Which drivers should you roster with your Daytona 500 DFS picks? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the 2023 Daytona 500, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at the Daytona DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this year, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and Joey Logano's Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 Daytona 500. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, we can tell you McClure is high on Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished in the top five of the first two stages of last year's Daytona 500 before his race ended early due to an accident. Stenhouse only has two career wins on the NASCAR Cup Series, but one of them came at Daytona in the 2017 Coke Zero 400. His other win, also in 2017, came at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500.

Stenhouse wrapped up last year with five top-10 finishes and had the 18th-highest gain rating (1.98), which tracks how successful drivers are at improving their position in a race, adjusted for opportunity. In the 2022 Daytona 500, Stenhouse had the third-highest gain rating in the field (11.3). He also had the fifth-highest continuous percentage of max speed (97.72%), which showed he was capable of keeping pace with the fastest driver on any given lap in last year's Daytona 500.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano, who won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has had two top-five and two top-10 finishes at the event since then. Logano finished 21st in last year's Daytona 500, but was in the top five in the first two race stages. He got off to a fast start overall last season, with a top-five and two top-10 finishes in his first five events following a win at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Logano finished with the eighth-highest gain rating at the 2022 Daytona 500 (8.37) and the third-highest POMS rating (94.69%), just ahead of Hamlin. Logano has an 88.7 average driver rating at Superspeedways over the last three seasons and finished 12th in his second stop at Daytona last year. During the 2022 Coke Zero 400, he finished in the top five in the first two race stages yet again and led for 14 laps after he started third in the field.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 Daytona 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.