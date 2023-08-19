With only two races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and 13 of the 16 postseason spots claimed by drivers with at least one victory this season, the chances are running out for the drivers fighting for those final spots. Even without a victory, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are in strong positions to make the playoffs based on total points. The same can't be said about Bubba Wallace, who is currently holding the final playoff position with an 80-point lead over Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. If any of these five drivers with the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, they'll secure a postseason spot. This is most concerning for Wallace as he's very unlikely to make the playoffs if another first-time winner takes a race.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen, McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($11,000 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel). Elliott is running out of opportunities to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs, but he is the favorite to win on Sunday. He'll be as motivated as any driver in the field, needing a victory to make up for lost points from missing five races with a leg injury earlier in the year.

Besides the motivation factor, Elliott has career success and track familiarity working to his advantage. He has won two of six career races at Watkins Glen International Raceway and has finished in the top five in each of his last four races there. Elliott was the regular-season champion last season and won the Cup Series championship in 2020. He finished one place away from securing the playoffs last weekend, finishing second on a road course in Indianapolis. He'll be on another road course this week and could clinch that elusive playoff spot by Sunday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Larson ($10,800 on DraftKings, $13,500 on FanDuel). Larson has finished eighth or better in seven of his last 10 races and is fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The 31-year-old has two victories and the most top-five finishes (10) this season and doesn't have to worry about a win to reach the postseason. But he's been the most consistent top finisher in NASCAR this season, raising his floor for NASCAR DFS.

Larson should be extremely comfortable when he straps in at Watkins Glen International Raceway. He's won his last two races there, including last year's Go Bowling at the Glen. He has finished in the top 10 in each of his last four races at Watkins Glen and should be another safe play to add to DFS lineups on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen DFS lineups

