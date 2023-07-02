NASCAR was founded 75 years ago, but this Sunday will mark its first venture onto a street course. The 2023 Grant Park 220 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, and it will navigate through the Loop of Downtown Chicago. Making NASCAR at Chicago DFS picks will be tough, as not only is this track an unknown, but the Cup Series has seen a high level of parity in recent weeks. Six different drivers have won the last six races, making it hard to notice trends when constructing a NASCAR DFS strategy.



Kyle Larson isn't one of those winners but he does enter the Grant Park 220 2023 with three straight top-10 finishes. Is forming a NASCAR DFS stack between Larson and Hendrick teammates William Byron or Chase Elliott the way to go for Chicago? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Chicago 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Chicago DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 Grant Park 220. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Grant Park 220 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Chicago, we can tell you McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($10,300 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel). The 2020 Cup Series champion has had a chaotic season that saw him miss six weeks due to a broken leg and then saw him suspended one week for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin. But in the two races since that suspension, Elliott placed fifth at Sonoma and fourth at Nashville.

While 2023 NASCAR at Chicago is the Cup Series' first street race, Elliott does have considerable experience and success on road courses. His seven career road wins are the most of any active driver, and he also tops all in average finish (8.0) and laps led (470) on these tracks. His recent achievements are just as notable since 2020. He's placed in the top five in 11 of his 16 road starts, and no driver has more victories than Elliott's four over that stretch.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering A.J. Allmendinger ($9,900 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel). Allmendinger is in his best form in years as he's coming off back-to-back top 10s at Sonoma and Nashville. It marks the first time since 2016 that Allmendinger has scored consecutive top 10 finishes in the NASCAR regular season.

The veteran made his Cup Series debut in 2006 and has achieved two checkered flags across 407 starts. While that's not a great win percentage, both victories came at road courses at Watkins Glen (2014) and the Indy Road Course (2021). Given his comparable track success and solid results over the last few weeks, Allmendinger is a low-cost, high-reward option for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Chicago DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Chicago 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.