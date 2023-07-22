Denny Hamlin is one of the most decorated winners at Pocono Raceway in the track's history. It's one of the locations that turned Hamlin into a household name early in his career, winning both of his summer 2006 races in his first two NASCAR starts there. He quickly proved the ability to master "The Tricky Triangle" and has six career wins at Pocono Raceway, tying with Jeff Gordon for the most in NASCAR history at the track. Hamlin returns for the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET. Should you include Hamlin in NASCAR DFS lineups to break through and surpass Gordon?

What about include drivers like Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch in your NASCAR DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Pocono, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($10,300 on DraftKings, $13,000 on FanDuel). Larson finished third at New Hampshire last week for his fifth top-10 finish in his last six races, including his fourth top-five result. Prior to that streak, the 30-year-old won the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 21 for his second victory of the season.

The 21-time Cup Series winner is still seeking his first victory at Pocono Raceway, but he has four straight top-10 finishes at the track, including placing fifth last July. Larson has finished no worse than 12th in 12 of his 15 career NASCAR at Pocono races and appears to have a strong feel for the track that races like a road course. Larson has the most top-five finishes (nine) of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($10,700 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel), who is coming off a victory at the Crayon 301. It was Truex's third victory of the season and catapulted him past William Byron for first in the NASCAR Cup Series standings as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Truex has won two of his last five races and also finished second in Nashville during that stretch. He has two victories at Pocono Raceway and finished seventh last year for his fourth top-10 result in his last six NASCAR at Pocono races. The 2017 Cup Series champion is in his fifth season for Joe Gibbs racing and dominated the Crayon 301 by leading 254 laps en route to the victory. He comes with a steep price tag, but he's proven worth of it throughout the season and likely will again on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

