The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its attention to California for Sunday's 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. California native Kyle Larson won the race last year, becoming the second active driver with multiple wins at Fontana. Joey Logano has been strong at Auto Club Speedway in recent years as well, finishing worse than seventh place just once since 2015. His average finish of 5.7 over those seven races could make him one of the most popular 2023 Pala Casino 400 DFS picks.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this year, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and Joey Logano's Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Fontana, we can tell you McClure is high on Kevin Harvick, who won at Auto Club Speedway in 2011. Harvick has been a consistent performer at Fontana in recent years, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last seven appearances. That high-level stretch includes a pair of runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016, along with a fourth-place in 2019.

Harvick has seven wins and 23 top-five finishes in his 77 races on two-mile tracks during his career, giving him an average finishing position just outside the top 10. He finished in the top 15 and led a lap in last week's Daytona 500, so he has something to build on heading into this race. Harvick has already announced that this will be his final season, which means he will be looking for one more competitive result at Fontana.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch, who has four wins at Auto Club Speedway during his lengthy career. Busch most recently won here in 2019, but he also won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 to establish himself as the driver to beat at this track.

He added a second-place finish in 2020 before posting a top-15 result last year, giving him 18 top-15s in his 23 total appearances at Fontana. Busch inherited a car that led 90 of the 200 laps last year after starting on the pole, as Tyler Reddick was ultimately unable to overcome a cut tire. Along with his Cup Series success, Busch also has nine straight top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series races at Fontana. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Fontana DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

