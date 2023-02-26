The madness of the Daytona 500 is in the rearview mirror as the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its attention to California for the 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Fontana on Sunday. Defending champion Kyle Larson is the betting favorite and a popular choice among 2023 Pala Casino 400 DFS picks, but he is an expensive option in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 DFS driver pool. Larson finished outside the top 15 at Daytona last week, so should you fade him in your NASCAR DFS lineups?

Defending Cup Series winner Joey Logano has five top-five finishes in his last six starts at Fontana and six top-sevens in his last seven at Auto Club Speedway.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this year, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and Joey Logano's Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

Erik Jones ran strong at Auto Club Speedway last season, finishing third after securing a front-row starting spot. He was in second place in both stages.

Jones finished in the top 10 in 13 races last season, leading 147 laps and picking up a win at the Southern 500. He has three top-10s at Auto Club Speedway in his five previous starts at the track and has finished in the top 20 each time.

Kyle Busch has four wins at Auto Club Speedway during his lengthy career. Busch most recently won here in 2019, but he also won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 to establish himself as the driver to beat at this track.

He added a second-place finish in 2020 before posting a top-15 result last year, giving him 18 top-15s in his 23 total appearances at Fontana. Busch inherited a car that led 90 of the 200 laps last year after starting on the pole, as Tyler Reddick was ultimately unable to overcome a cut tire. Along with his Cup Series success, Busch also has nine straight top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series races at Fontana.

