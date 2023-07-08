The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series returns to its traditional look this Sunday at the 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. Last weekend's street race in Chicago had all the makings of an exciting and new format for NASCAR fans, but a rainy day led to a multitude of crashes and some of the top NASCAR DFS drivers finishing with disappointing results. The 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta NASCAR DFS driver pool includes Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain trying to chalk up last week's poor results to the conditions and new race format.

Top 2023 Quaker State 400 NASCAR DFS picks

Martin Truex Jr. ($8,800 on DraftKings, $13,500 on FanDuel). Truex finished 32nd at last weekend's street racing following a late crash, but he had four straight top-five finishes prior. The leader in the NASCAR Cup Series standings has two wins in 19 races this season, most recently winning the Toyota Save Mart 350 on June 11. He followed that by finishing second and leading 50 laps at NASCAR at Nashville on June 25.

The 43-year-old has finished in the top 10 in nine of his last 11 races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including three top-three finishes. He's one of the most experienced drivers in the 2023 Quaker State 400 field with racing in Atlanta, doing so for his 28th time. Truex will want to showcase last weekend's result was a one-off with non-traditional conditions and should score high to maintain his positioning atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Ryan Blaney ($9,700 on DraftKings, $9,500 on FanDuel), who won the Coca-Cola 400 on May 28. Blaney has finished outside the top 30 in his last three races, but prior to that streak, he had seven top-10 finishes over eight races, including his NASCAR at Nashville victory.

The 29-year-old has had career success at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing in the top seven in five of his last six races. Blaney suffered a hard crash at Nashville prior to the Chicago street race, marking Sunday as his first return to competition on a traditional racetrack since the accident. Blaney is still inside the top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings due to his successful stretch from mid-April to the end of May and has led 22 laps over his last three races at Atlanta Motor Speedway. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta DFS lineups

