Alex Bowman finds himself atop the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings after finishing in the top 10 in five of the six races this season. He is 15 points ahead of Ross Chastain and 29 ahead of teammate William Byron heading into Sunday's 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. This is the first true short-track race of the season, creating a tricky dynamic for your 2023 Toyota Owners 400 DFS strategy. Kyle Busch has 18 top-five finishes and six wins in 34 career races at Richmond, sweeping both races there in 2018.

Busch is one of the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool at sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Is he worth selecting with one of your NASCAR DFS picks? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Richmond, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Richmond DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then last week in Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Richmond, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin, who has raced at this track 32 times during his career. He has consistently been a contender in Richmond, posting 17 top-five finishes and winning four times in those 32 appearances. His average starting spot is 9.3 and his average finishing position is 8.4.

Hamlin's aggressive driving style has correlated with his success at this track, finishing as the runner-up in both races in 2021. He led 207 laps in the spring and 197 laps in the fall two years ago before picking up a win in last year's spring race. Hamlin does not have outstanding form this season, but his success at Richmond makes him worth backing in this week's NASCAR DFS driver pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr., who desperately needs a win after going winless in his last 50 starts. He has been outstanding in Richmond, posting eight top-five finishes in his last nine starts, including four top-twos in his last seven. Truex finished fourth last spring after leading 80 laps and picking up a stage win before finishing seventh in the summer.

He only has one top-10 finish so far this season, but that has created value on him for this week's race. His last win came at this track in 2021 and his recent history of success will give him confidence heading to Richmond. Truex has quietly gained at least eight positions in his last two races as well, so he is flying under the radar in NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Richmond DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

