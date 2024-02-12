The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin is looking to break out of a slump at this track, as he has failed to earn a top-10 finish in five straight races at Daytona. However, he had three consecutive top-five finishes at Daytona prior to that stretch and is considered one of the best restrictor plate drivers in NASCAR history. Should he be someone that you include in your NASCAR DFS strategy and Daytona 500 DFS picks?

A.J. Allmendinger has posted top-10 finishes in five of his last six races at Daytona, but he is not one of the most expensive drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Kyle Busch. The two-time Cup Series champion got off to a strong start in the exhibition race in Los Angeles, finishing second in the Clash at The Coliseum. He ranks ninth on the all-time wins list and is one of six drivers who have won a championship in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Busch has never won this race, but he set the record for laps led (324) without winning in 2022. He joined Richard Childress Racing last year, winning at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and World Wide Technology Raceway in just 15 races with RCR. Busch has posted at least 17 top-10 finishes in eight straight seasons, making him a consistent contender worth including in your DFS lineups this weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Brad Keselowski. The 2016 Daytona 500 champion leads all active drivers with seven superspeedway wins, and he was the runner-up at Daytona last summer. Keselowski has also posted top-five finishes in three of the last six Talladega races.

He strung together multiple top-10 finishes down the stretch last season, and he finished inside the top five in all but one superspeedway race last year. Keselowski struggled in 2022, but he nearly tripled his top-10 finishes in 2023. He is seeking his first win since 2021, and McClure believes he could come through on the sport's biggest stage. See which other drivers to roster here.

