Chevrolet went 3-for-3 to open the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but Christopher Bell got Toyota on the board with a win last week. Both manufacturers will battle for a victory in the 2024 Food City 500 on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson has the best average finishing position (2.7) at this track since 2021, leading 229 total laps while posting a trio of top-five finishes in his last three starts. He is one of the most expensive drivers in the Food City 500 DFS driver pool, so should you include him in your NASCAR DFS strategy?

Denny Hamlin has three straight top-10 finishes on concrete at Bristol, while Bell won on the Bristol dirt last spring. The Food City 500 is going back to concrete this weekend, but which drivers should you add to your NASCAR DFS lineups? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Food City 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Bristol DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Food City 500. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2024 Food City 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($13,500 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings). Hamlin picked up a win at Bristol last fall, leading 142 laps from his front-row starting position. He now has three straight top-10 finishes on the Bristol concrete, and he has six top-10s in his last eight tries at this track.

Hamlin opened the 2024 Cup Series standings with a win at the Busch Light Clash, and he finished eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. He barely missed another top-10 finish at Phoenix Raceway last week, putting him in eighth place in the current standings. McClure is expecting another quality Bristol showing from Hamlin this week, making him a strong DFS pick.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($13,000 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings). Bell has been on fire at this track since the Next Gen car arrived, including a win on dirt last spring. He also has finishes of third and fourth in his last two attempts on the Bristol concrete, leading more than 140 laps in both of those races.

Bell finished third at Daytona last month and is coming off his first win of the season at Phoenix Raceway last weekend. He moved up to 12th in the Cup Series standings with that win, and his recent success at Bristol suggests that he can make another move this weekend. Bell has won at seven different tracks in his young career, making him a versatile driver to include in DFS lineups on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Bristol DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Food City 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.