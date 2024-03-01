The 2024 Pennzoil 400 takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It's the third race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after William Byron won the Daytona 500 two weeks ago and Daniel Suarez won the Ambetter Health 400 last week. Kyle Larson is the 21-5 favorite in the 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds, followed by Byron and Christopher Bell at 8-1. Suarez was a 35-1 longshot to win last week and didn't come with a high price tag for NASCAR DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Is there another cheaper option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool to target for 2024 Pennzoil 400 DFS lineups that could create massive value in NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Las Vegas? Suarez has even longer odds this week, so should you consider him in your 2024 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400 2024 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Pennzoil 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2024 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($14,000 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings). Larson, who led 17 laps last week, was involved in an accident when Brad Keselowski lost control and hit the wall on the 220th lap and Larson was unable to avoid the crash or finish the race due to the damage. The week before, the 31-year-old finished 11th after leading seven laps at the Daytona 500 to begin the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Larson finished second in the final 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings, just one point behind Ryan Blaney for the top prize. Larson had four victories and only William Byron (six) had more than him last year while Larson was tied with Byron with 15 top-five results. No other driver had more than 15 top-five finishes last season. Larson is coming off a victory in his last appearance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, winning the South Point 400 in October 2023, and finished second in the Pennzoil 400 last season. He is the most expensive driver in the NASCAR DFS driver pool, but he's worth the price for NASCAR at Las Vegas.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($11,000 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings). Reddick has been involved in crashes in each of his first two races this season but he has strong showings in Las Vegas recently. The 28-year-old has finished eighth or better in four of his last five races at Las Vegas while placing in the top 15 in all five.

Reddick has back-to-back seasons with multiple Cup Series victories with 10 top-five results each year. He's also totaled 31 top-10 finishes over his last two seasons as he's emerging as one of the best young drivers in the sport. Reddick finished eighth or better in three of his final five races last season, so if he can avoid some bad luck and stay out of crashes, McClure believes he'll see a better result this weekend. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.