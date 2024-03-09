The 2024 Shriners Children's 500 takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Larson, who won the Pennzoil 400 last week, is the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds, followed by Ryan Blaney (7-1) and William Byron (15-2). Should you include Larson in your 2024 Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR DFS lineups with his huge price tag? Larson is always one of the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool, and that's the case again after a dominant performance and leading 181 of 400 laps last week.

Tyler Reddick finished second last Sunday, managing to stay out of crashes for the first time in three weeks

Top 2024 Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Phoenix, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney ($13,500 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings). Blaney finished third at last weekend's Pennzoil 400, despite not leading a single lap. It's his second straight top-three finish as the 30-year-old placed second at NASCAR at Atlanta the week before. Although it's very early into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Blaney is second in the standings and one of only two drivers (Bubba Wallace) with two top-five finishes through the first three races.

Blaney has been as dominant as a driver can be without earning a victory in his last three runs at Phoenix Raceway. He's finished second in three straight races there, including a running there last March. He has finished in the top four in five straight races there, which includes another March event, and has led 287 laps through those five events. He's extremely comfortable and successful at Phoenix Raceway, making him a must-roster for McClure in NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($11,000 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings). Truex finished seventh at NASCAR at Las Vegas last weekend and he's finished no worse than 15th in his first three NASCAR Cup Series races this season. The 43-year-old is third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings early in the year due to his consistent finishes in the top half of the NASCAR DFS driver pool, heavily increasing his value in NASCAR DFS picks.

Truex has recent success at Phoenix Raceway of his own entering Sunday. He won at the raceway in March 2021 and finished sixth in his last running there at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in November. Truex also finished second in a November NASCAR at Phoenix running in 2022 as he's led 137 laps at his last six runnings at Phoenix Raceway. He doesn't come with a huge price tag and given his success in Phoenix, McClure sees value in including the 43-year-old in NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix DFS lineups

