The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 takes place on Sunday after a memorable start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. William Byron was fighting to remain in the top 10 last week before a crash at the front of the final lap catapulted him from ninth to first to win his second straight Daytona 500. Byron finished third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year and the 27-year-old will try to continue his success at the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Last week, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($9,500 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old has finished eighth or better in four of his last six races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a victory at the 2022 Quaker State 400. He led more than 10 laps in three of those runs, including 96 laps in the dominant 2022 victory.

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series last season and has four top-five Cup Series finishes over his last five seasons. His 19 top-10 finishes was fourth in NASCAR last year and given that consistency and production in NASCAR at Atlanta events, McClure projects Elliott to challenge for a victory on Sunday and provide a nice return for NASCAR DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Suarez ($8,100 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Suarez is the defending Ambetter Health 400 champion and he's done some of his best racing in Atlanta. The 33-year-old has finished in the top two in each of his last three races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Suarez has finished outside the top six just once over his last six NASCAR at Atlanta events and that came due to a DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) after finishing ninth in the first stage. He has the second-best average finish (7.3) since 2022, which is second-best at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him a strong addition and a cheaper price for McClure in NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

