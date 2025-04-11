The 2025 Food City 500 marks just the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, yet, there's already an opportunity for the second driver this year to win three straight races. Denny Hamlin looks to join Christopher Bell as two drivers to win three consecutive races when Hamlin takes off in the Food City 500 on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET. If Hamlin does win his third straight, he'll also become the first back-to-back Food City 500 winner since Kyle Busch in 2018 and 2019 as Hamlin also won this NASCAR at Bristol event last year.

Hamlin, 44, is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series driver pool and he's proven he still has the skills necessary to compete with the next generation, so how should he factor into your Food City 500 NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Food City 500 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Bristol DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($9,600 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old finished eighth at last weekend's Goodyear 400 for his fifth top-10 finish over his last six races. No driver has more than five top-10 results this season and Elliott's consistency has him fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings as a high-floor option for Food City 500 NASCAR DFS lineups.

Elliott finished second in September in his most recent run at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second runner-up result over his last four races in Bristol. He's finished no worse than eighth over that span and has finished in the top eight in six of his last seven runs at Bristol, including winning the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race. He's a high-floor and high-ceiling option given his recent results this year and in NASCAR at Bristol events, making him a strong option for McClure for NASCAR DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel), who is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion. Despite his championship-winning season last year, Logano has only one top-10 result over eight starts and he's ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this season. But that has also dropped his price significantly to where McClure projects value for Logano for Food City 500 NASCAR DFS lineups as his model hasn't lost faith in Logano's ability to finish toward the very top of the leaderboard.

Logano may not be a popular option in NASCAR at Bristol DFS lineups given his recent results at the speedway, so there's some game theory to make Logano an intriguing pick as well. The 34-year-old has finished outside the top 20 in four straight NASCAR at Bristol events, however, he finished 11th or better in the three races before then, so he hasn't always been a bust in Bristol. McClure likes the opportunity to get a potentially lowly-rostered defending NASCAR Cup Series champion in his DFS lineup this weekend. See which other drivers to roster here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Bristol 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster?