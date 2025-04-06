Finding high-floor options for DFS lineups is integral in every sport, including when NASCAR DFS picks. Capturing drivers who can generate strong baseline scores at a cheaper price can be a significant asset to a NASCAR DFS strategy and Alex Bowman could be a prime target. Despite no victories and only one top-five result, Bowman has five top-10 finishes to begin the NASCAR Cup Series season. No other driver in the NASCAR driver pool has more than that entering the 2025 Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is coming off his worst race of the season, finishing 27th at the Straight Talk Wireless 400, but he finished second in Miami the week before.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Goodyear 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Darlington, McClure is high on Christopher Bell ($9,500 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Bell finished second at last week's Cook Out 400 as he nearly captured his fourth victory already this season. Bell had one of the most dominant stretches in recent NASCAR history with three straight victories following his late crash at the Daytona 500 when he was in the running to win that as well. Bell led 25 laps last week as he's often the driver everyone else has been chasing this season.

The 30-year-old finished third in his last NASCAR at Darlington event in the Cook Out Southern 500 in September. He's finished in the top six in three of his last six races at Darlington Raceway and has led at least one lap in five of his last eight events there. Bell has dominated the start of this season and McClure likes that to continue at the Goodyear 400.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,500 on FanDuel). After two top-three results over his first three races of the season, Reddick has finished outside the top 10 in three of his last four races, including 20th or worse twice. This may tempt some to fade Reddick, and that thinking is exactly why McClure sees value in Reddick as a chance to roster one of the top drivers a week he may not be as highly owned due to those recent results.

McClure isn't scared off by a few off weeks. Reddick finished fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series last season and he's had strong recent NASCAR at Darlington races. Reddick nearly won last year's Goodyear 400 before a crash with 10 laps left after leading 174 laps and winning the second stage. Despite finishing 32nd last year due to the accident, Reddick has three top-three finishes over his last six events at Darlington Raceway. See which other drivers to roster here.

