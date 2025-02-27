The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, the first road course of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET from Circuit of the Americas in Austin. William Byron won last year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and had a strong start to the 2025 season with a Daytona 500 victory, so is he a driver you should include in 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix DFS picks? How should your NASCAR DFS strategy differ with the upcoming road race compared to a traditional speedway when building NASCAR at Austin DFS lineups?

For NASCAR at Austin, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($9,900 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Reddick won the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and has never finished worse than ninth in his four races at the Circuit of the Americas. He finished fifth twice (last year and in 2022) in Austin and three of his eight career NASCAR Cup Series victories have come on road courses.

The 29-year-old finished second at the Daytona 500 to kick off his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after finishing a career-best fourth in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings. Last year was a career year for Reddick in multiple categories, setting highs in top 10s (21), top 5s (12), and his three victories were tied for the most of his career. Reddick has finished eighth or better in 10 of his last 13 road course races and McClure loves his floor for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old won at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and finished fourth there the following year. Only two drivers have more road course victories all time than Elliott, who has seven of his 19 career NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses.

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh last year in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings and he's finished top 10 in each of his nine years, outside of 2023 when he only ran in 30 races due to injury. He's been one of the most consistent drivers in the sport regardless of racing surface over the past decade. Elliott is a proven top finisher in non-traditional conditions with an average finish of ninth over 33 career road races. See which other drivers to roster here.

