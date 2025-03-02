Sunday will mark the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. There have been four different winners of NASCAR at Austin, but Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to win multiple races there. Chase Elliott (2021) and William Byron (2024) won NASCAR at Austin for Hendrick Motorsports, so should daily Fantasy sports players target that team when making NASCAR DFS lineups for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday?

Elliott, Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the 2025 Circuit of the Americas NASCAR DFS driver pool. Shane Van Gisbergen, despite only one career NASCAR Cup Series win, is the co-favorite, so how should he factor into your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at A DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Austin, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($9,900 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old won the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix while leading 41 of 75 laps (54.7% of the race). He finished fifth at last year's NASCAR at Austin and Reddick has finished in the top 10 in all four of his Circuit of the Americas Cup Series races.

Reddick has three victories and 10 top-10 finishes over his last 13 road course races. His average finish (5.0) at the Circuit of the Americas is third-best at the track. Reddick is also coming off his best NASCAR Cup Series season, finishing fourth in the final standings, behind 21 top-10 finishes, five more than his previous season-high. Reddick is becoming a consistent top finisher and given his success on road courses, he's a strong addition to Austin NASCAR DFS lineups for McClure.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Elliott can control a race regardless of surface, but he's one of the most successful all-time road course drivers. He won four straight road course races from 2019 to 2020. Elliott won seven road course races from 2018-2021 and although he hasn't won any of his last 17 road course races, he's often placed near the top.

Elliott has nine top-five finishes over his last 17 road course races despite no victories during that span. Extend the timeframe and he has 17 top-five finishes over his last 28 road course competitions. Elliott hasn't cracked the top 10 in either of the first two events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but that has factored into his price dropping down and McClure sees strong value in him heading into a road course race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Austin DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Austin 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.