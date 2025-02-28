Christopher Bell has the chance to become the first double-winner of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday. Bell is coming off a victory at last weekend's Ambetter Health 400, so does that mean you should roster him in EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR DFS lineups? This will be an entirely different race for Bell with the NASCAR Cup Series moving to a road course for the first time this season. The 30-year-old has ample road course experience, though, including two victories. He also finished second at last year's Circuit of the Americas race, so he could be one to consider for your NASCAR at Austin DFS strategy. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at A DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Austin, McClure is high on Ty Gibbs ($8,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 22-year-old finished third at last year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix for his third straight top-five result on road courses. He ran into trouble over his last three road course races with two finishes outside the top 30, but often due to things not completely within his control. He was unable to finish one race due to engine problems and then another race ended due to a DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy). But McClure projects a finish similar to the road course driver we saw entering Circuit of the Americas last year.

Gibbs won his very first NASCAR appearance on a road course, winning the Xfinity Series at the Daytona Road Course in 2021. The grandson of the legendary Joe Gibbs won the Xfinity Series in 2022, NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2023 as the 22-year-old is quickly becoming a name to stand on his own in the sport. At this price, McClure sees strong value in Gibbs.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old won at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and finished fourth there the following year. Only two drivers have more road course victories all time than Elliott, who has seven of his 19 career NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses.

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh last year in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings and he's finished top 10 in each of his nine years, outside of 2023 when he only ran in 30 races due to injury. He's been one of the most consistent drivers in the sport regardless of racing surface over the past decade. Elliott is a proven top finisher in non-traditional conditions with an average finish of ninth over 33 career road races. See which other drivers to roster here.

