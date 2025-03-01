Ryan Blaney won the 2023 Cup Series championship, finished in second place by five points last year and is the early leader in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after the first two races, but you'd never guess this looking at his odds for Sunday. Blaney is a 50-1 longshot to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and that's because despite his elite status as a season-long driver, Blaney has struggled on road courses. The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the first road course race this season, running at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, so can Blaney be a part of winning NASCAR DFS lineups?

Blaney has no top-five finishes and just two top-10 results over his last 13 road courses, making him a risky inclusion from the NASCAR DFS driver pool for a NASCAR at Austin DFS strategy. Shane Van Gisbergen is the +450 favorite as he's finished in the top 10 in three of four career road course races. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at A DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Austin, McClure is high on Ty Gibbs ($8,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 22-year-old finished third at last year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix for his third straight top-five result on road courses. He ran into trouble over his last three road course races with two finishes outside the top 30, but often due to things not completely within his control. He was unable to finish one race due to engine problems and then another race ended due to a DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy). But McClure projects a finish similar to the road course driver we saw entering Circuit of the Americas last year.

Gibbs won his very first NASCAR appearance on a road course, winning the Xfinity Series at the Daytona Road Course in 2021. The grandson of the legendary Joe Gibbs won the Xfinity Series in 2022, NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2023 as the 22-year-old is quickly becoming a name to stand on his own in the sport. At this price, McClure sees strong value in Gibbs.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Elliott can control a race regardless of surface, but he's one of the most successful all-time road course drivers. He won four straight road course races from 2019 to 2020. Elliott won seven road course races from 2018-2021 and although he hasn't won any of his last 17 road course races, he's often placed near the top.

Elliott has nine top-five finishes over his last 17 road course races despite no victories during that span. Extend the timeframe and he has 17 top-five finishes over his last 28 road course competitions. Elliott hasn't cracked the top 10 in either of the first two events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but that has factored into his price dropping down and McClure sees strong value in him heading into a road course race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Austin DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Austin 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.