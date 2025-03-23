The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is bringing the party to the East Coast. After running in Las Vegas last week, the season continues in South Beach with the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3 p.m. ET. Tyler Reddick won last year's Straight Talk Wireless 400, but no driver since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006 has won back-to-back NASCAR at Miami races, so what should you expect from Reddick when forming 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS lineups? Potential Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS picks like Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron have NASCAR at Miami wins, but none of them have multiple victories at the track, so how should the recent parity factor into forming a NASCAR DFS strategy for Sunday? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Miami DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Miami, McClure is high on Christopher Bell ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Bell's season nearly started with a Daytona 500 victory, running toward the front of the pack over the final few laps, until a crash into the wall and ultimately finishing 31st. Rather than feeling defeated by a late accident taking away his chance to claim the biggest race in NASCAR, the 30-year-old went on to win the next three races. He joined Kyle Larson as the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to win three straight races since 2018 before finishing 12th last week.

Bell, who won at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2023, is tied for the best average finish (5.3) over the last three years in Miami. Along with his victory, Bell finished fourth at last year's Straight Talk Wireless 400. He has finished in the top five in each of the last three NASCAR Cup Series seasons and given his dominant start this year combined with previous success in Miami, McClure views him as a high-priced driver you must have in NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ross Chastain ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old driver finished fifth at last week's Pennzoil 400 and he's placed no worse than 12th in four of his five races to start the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chastain, who is 10th in the standings early into the season, is rebounding well off a disappointing 19th-place result in last year's Cup Series standings after finishing ninth and second the two prior seasons.

Chastain finished second at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022 and he's tied for fourth for the best average finish (12.5) on intermediate tracks like Homestead-Miami Speedway over the last three years. He's had a bevy of elite finishes near the top with his 13 top-five results tied for the most over that span, while also providing a high floor as he's tied for the third-most top-20 results (24) during that stretch on intermediate tracks. Chastain doesn't come at a huge price as McClure projects value for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Miami DFS lineups

