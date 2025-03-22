Any daily Fantasy sports players who used Josh Berry in NASCAR DFS lineups last week found plenty of value, so is there an under-the-radar option to watch when making 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS picks for Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday? Berry won his first NASCAR Cup Series race last week and remains a cheaper option in the NASCAR at Miami DFS driver pool. He finished fourth at the Shriners Children's 500 the week before, so is the 34-year-old trending towards becoming a consistent top finisher and someone you should consider for your NASCAR DFS strategy for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Miami DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Miami, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($9,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). The 44-year-old is two weeks removed from finishing second at the Shriners Children's 500. He finished 25th at last week's Pennzoil 400, partly due to a speeding penalty in pit row and that's a mistake a veteran driver like Hamlin is unlikely to have two weeks in a row. Hamlin fell to 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after last week's results, but he's entering a track he knows very well.

Hamlin is the only person in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 driver pool with three career victories at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has finished in the top 10 in 65% (13 of 20) of NASCAR at Miami races as one of only two drivers competing on Sunday to run 20 times at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That combination of familiarity and success should give him an advantage for Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ross Chastain ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old driver finished fifth at last week's Pennzoil 400 and he's placed no worse than 12th in four of his five races to start the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chastain, who is 10th in the standings early into the season, is rebounding well off a disappointing 19th-place result in last year's Cup Series standings after finishing ninth and second the two prior seasons.

Chastain finished second at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022 and he's tied for fourth for the best average finish (12.5) on intermediate tracks like Homestead-Miami Speedway over the last three years. He's had a bevy of elite finishes near the top with his 13 top-five results tied for the most over that span, while also providing a high floor as he's tied for the third-most top-20 results (24) during that stretch on intermediate tracks. Chastain doesn't come at a huge price as McClure projects value for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

