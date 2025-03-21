The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 takes place on Sunday as NASCAR returns to Miami. The green flag drops from Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3 p.m. ET for the sixth race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. As opposed to being a postseason race in October like last year, the Straight Talk Wireless 2025 is being run in March as NASCAR will try to have some madness of its own this weekend. Last week, NASCAR had a bracket-buster upset when Josh Berry had a shocking victory and provided strong value for NASCAR DFS lineups. Can daily Fantasy sports players expect a repeat of that when making NASCAR DFS picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025?

From expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and William Byron to potential values like Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez, who should you feature in your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Miami DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Miami, McClure is high on Christopher Bell ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Bell is off to one of the most dominant starts in recent history with three wins over the first five races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He had a chance to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four straight Cup Series races last week but finished 12th at the Pennzoil 400. Still, Bell is off to a historic start and McClure sees another run at a victory as a possibility at the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Bell won NASCAR at Miami in 2023 and finished fourth at last year's Straight Talk Wireless 400. He's finished no worse than 11th in four of five career races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has led multiple laps in his last three races there. The 30-year-old is tied for the best average finish at NASCAR at Miami races (5.3) over the last three years as one of just five drivers with two top-five finishes over that span.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ross Chastain ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old driver finished fifth at last week's Pennzoil 400 and he's placed no worse than 12th in four of his five races to start the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chastain, who is 10th in the standings early into the season, is rebounding well off a disappointing 19th-place result in last year's Cup Series standings after finishing ninth and second the two prior seasons.

Chastain finished second at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022 and he's tied for fourth for the best average finish (12.5) on intermediate tracks like Homestead-Miami Speedway over the last three years. He's had a bevy of elite finishes near the top with his 13 top-five results tied for the most over that span, while also providing a high floor as he's tied for the third-most top-20 results (24) during that stretch on intermediate tracks. Chastain doesn't come at a huge price as McClure projects value for NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Miami DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Miami 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.