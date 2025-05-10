Kyle Larson will attempt to do something no other driver in the 15-year history of the Advent Health 400 has been able to accomplish on Sunday: win back-to-back races. The Advent Health 400, which debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011, has yet to have a defending champion win again, but that doesn't mean there aren't drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool who have dominated more than others in the event. Denny Hamlin has won three Advent Health 400 races at Kansas Speedway, so is he a top option for NASCAR DFS lineups? Could Larson break the streak of failure for previous winners and be a key part of a winning Advent Health 400 NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Advent Health 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Kansas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week, it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Advent Health 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Kansas, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,200 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Hamlin is the top-winner in the Advent Health 400 with his three victories over the previous 14 races, but even when he's not finishing first at Kansas Motor Speedway, Hamlin consistently places toward the top. He has seven top-five finishes over his last eight NASCAR at Kansas events. He's finished no worse than 15th in his last 11 Kansas Speedway races, with the three victories coming during that span.

Hamlin's average finish of 3.7 at Kansas Speedway over the last three years is nearly twice as high as any other driver with multiple races at the speedway over that span. Even with all this success, Hamlin isn't even priced in the top-three most expensive drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on either FanDuel or DraftKings, making him a strong option for McClure in Advent Health 400 NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($9,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Bell leads NASCAR with three victories and he's tied for the second-most top-10 finishes (seven) this season. The 30-year-old finished ninth at last weekend's Wurth 400 for his fourth top-10 result over his last five races.

Although Bell has had some boom-or-bust performances with three results 29th or worse over his 11 starts, McClure expects one of Bell's stronger showings at the Advent Health 400. Bell led 122 laps before finishing seventh at his last Kansas Speedway race in September, and he's finished no worse than eighth over his last three races at the speedway. Bell has placed in the top eight in six of his last seven NASCAR at Kansas events. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Kansas DFS lineups

