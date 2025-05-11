William Byron is the top point-scorer in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 11 races, and much of that is due to his consistency and avoiding disastrous results. Those high-floor drivers can make strong assets for NASCAR DFS lineups and with Byron finishing in the top 13 in nine of 11 races this season, how should the 27-year-old factor into your NASCAR DFS strategy for the 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday? Byron finished third in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings the last three seasons, so his multi-year consistency has often made him a top option for NASCAR DFS lineups. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Advent Health 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Kansas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week, it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Advent Health 400.

Top 2025 Advent Health 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Kansas, McClure is high on Joey Logano ($9,200 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Logano is coming off a victory at the Wurth 400 in a challenging season for the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion. The 34-year-old has just two top-10 results this year and last weekend wasn't only his first victory, but his first top-five finish this season. However, both of those top-10 finishes have come over his last five races and McClure believes last weekend's victory is a sign of Logano's results returning to the mean.

Logano has finished sixth or better in two of his last four NASCAR at Kansas events and he has three career victories at Kansas Speedway. Although it hasn't shown itself in many top-10 results, Logano has led at least seven laps in five of his last eight races this season. Logano has won two of the last three NASCAR Cup Series championships, and you can roster him at a discount for Advent Health 400 DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($9,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Bell leads NASCAR with three victories and he's tied for the second-most top-10 finishes (seven) this season. The 30-year-old finished ninth at last weekend's Wurth 400 for his fourth top-10 result over his last five races.

Although Bell has had some boom-or-bust performances with three results 29th or worse over his 11 starts, McClure expects one of Bell's stronger showings at the Advent Health 400. Bell led 122 laps before finishing seventh at his last Kansas Speedway race in September, and he's finished no worse than eighth over his last three races at the speedway. Bell has placed in the top eight in six of his last seven NASCAR at Kansas events. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Kansas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Kansas 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.