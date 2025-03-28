The 2025 Cook Out 400 takes place on Sunday as the seventh race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. There are top options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool that may surprise you as non-winners so far season. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin haven't exited a race victorious, but all three have been consistent enough to be in the top 10 of the current NASCAR Cup Series standings, so should you include them in 2025 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS lineups?

Hamlin has won multiple races in six straight years, but he has no NASCAR Cup Series titles to show for it. Still, he has won more races (five) at Martinsville than anyone available for NASCAR DFS picks and that's not just due to a large number of starts. Hamlin also has the second-best average finish of anyone running on Sunday, so how should he factor into forming your 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Cook Out 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Martinsville, McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($9,900 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Elliott entered Miami with three straight top-10 results before finishing 18th last week. But he's still sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, including having the third-most points for any driver without a victory, and that's due to avoiding disastrous results. Elliott has finished in the top 20 in all six Cup Series races this year.

Elliott has the fourth-best average finish (12.1) of anyone in Sunday's Cook Out 400 driver pool who has run multiple races at Martinsville Speedway. Much like the consistency he's shown this season, the 29-year-old has finished in the top 20 in each of his last six NASCAR at Martinsville events over the last three years, with five top-10 results over that span. McClure views Elliott as a high-floor asset to aid NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). The defending Cup Series champion is off to an uncharacteristically slow start, finishing outside the top 10 in each of his first six races this season. A return to Martinsville could be exactly what he needs to change that as Logano has 11 straight top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway, including finishing second in the 2023 spring race. He has the second-best average finish (5.2) over the last three years at the speedway.

Logano's lack of success this year has dropped his price for NASCAR DFS lineups as he's priced below drivers he's often higher than. McClure sees value in the three-time Cup Series champion at a reduced price at a track he's run well at lately. See which other drivers to roster here.

