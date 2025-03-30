Bubba Wallace is on the pace for the best season of his eight-year full-time NASCAR Cup Series career. The 31-year-old is seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after finishing 18th last year, the second-best final result of his career. Wallace finished third at Miami last week heading into the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. He has finished 11th or better in four of his last five NASCAR at Martinsville starts, so is he a value play to include in 2025 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS lineups?

Wallace priced below options like Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano from the Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS driver pool even though he sits above all three of them in standings, so how should that dynamic factor into forming a NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Cook Out 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Cook Out 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Martinsville, McClure is high on Kyle Busch ($8,300 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). After a crash at the Daytona 500 and a 34th-place finish, Busch put together three straight top-10 results. He finished no worse than eighth in those races, often returning strong value for NASCAR DFS lineups. He's faltered since with back-to-back weeks out of the top 20, but returning to Martinsville brings back some fond memories for Busch.

The 39-year-old driver won two races during an eight-race stretch of top-five results in the late 2010s at Martinsville Speedway. He's finished outside the top 15 in his last five NASCAR at Martinsville though, so anyone just looking at recent trends may not know about his previous career success at the speedway. No driver has more familiarity with this speedway than Busch and his track-high 39 career starts at Martinsville, and McClure thinks that experience can bring a result that may surprise some on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). The defending Cup Series champion is off to an uncharacteristically slow start, finishing outside the top 10 in each of his first six races this season. A return to Martinsville could be exactly what he needs to change that as Logano has 11 straight top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway, including finishing second in the 2023 spring race. He has the second-best average finish (5.2) over the last three years at the speedway.

Logano's lack of success this year has dropped his price for NASCAR DFS lineups as he's priced below drivers he's often higher than. McClure sees value in the three-time Cup Series champion at a reduced price at a track he's run well at lately. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Martinsville DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Martinsville 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.