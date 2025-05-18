Kyle Larson is in the midst of a dominant stretch with eight top-10 results over his last nine races, with the only finish outside the top 10 coming due to a crash. The 32-year-old has four straight top-five finishes, including two victories during that span, entering the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Larson won last week's Advent Health 400 and won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He could be a popular option for 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS lineups. Is the best NASCAR DFS strategy to pay up to include him, or fade him and find better values in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS driver pool? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at North Wilkesboro DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week, it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race 2025. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, McClure is high on Alex Bowman ($8,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Bowman finished fifth in last weekend's Advent Health 400 for his second top-seven result over the last three races. The 32-year-old has been a boom-or-bust driver this season, with seven finishes ninth or better and five finishes outside the top 25 in 12 races. He has never finished between 10th and 24th place entering Sunday.

The smaller 23-driver field may help Bowman, though, since more space should lower the chances of an accident, which has often led to Bowman's poor results. Bowman had five top-10 results over his first six races before running into trouble in late March and early April, but given his two stronger results over the last three races, McClure likes the value and potential for Bowman, who finished sixth in last year's NASCAR All-Star Race.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Busch has finished 20th or worse in each of his last three races, but those came after three straight results inside the top 20. Despite being just one-third of the way through the season, Busch already has 40% of the number of top-10 finishes he had last year as he's in the midst of a bounceback season. Busch had four top-10 results this season, which is tied for the 11th-most in NASCAR.

The 40-year-old finished 10th at last year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He's one of the most experienced drivers in the driver pool, and Busch won the 2017 NASCAR All-Star Race. Busch doesn't come at a high price and McClure sees him as a strong candidate to return value to 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.