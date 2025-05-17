The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third straight year with a $1 million payday on the line. Like All-Star events in other sports, fans will have a say in the participants, with the final three drivers in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race driver pool determined by a fan vote. The sport's top stars, like Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, could be popular options for NASCAR DFS picks in the 250-lap race, so what's the best way to form a NASCAR All-Star Race DFS strategy when the green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday?

Joey Logano won last year's NASCAR All-Star Race and although it didn't count toward the NASCAR Cup Series standings, he went on to win the Cup Series title, so should your NASCAR All-Star Race DFS lineups include the driver you expect to hoist the ultimate title at the end of the season? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at North Wilkesboro DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week, it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. You could even use its picks to take advantage of the latest Caesars promo code and BetMGM promo code.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race 2025. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($8,800 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Reddick isn't off to the best start one-third of the way through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he's still sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings as he's avoided truly disastrous results. Reddick has never finished outside the top 25 this season, and his average finish of 13.7 is nearly on pace with his 13.2 average finish last year when he finished fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. His ability to avoid finishing at the very bottom of the pack gives him a high floor for NASCAR DFS lineups.

The 29-year-old has finished in the top 15 in each of his first two NASCAR All-Star Races, including third in 2023. He was tied for the second-most top-10 finishes (21) last season with the third-most top-five results (13). Despite finishing outside the top 10 in four straight races, McClure likes Reddick's value for Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Busch has finished 20th or worse in each of his last three races, but those came after three straight results inside the top 20. Despite being just one-third of the way through the season, Busch already has 40% of the number of top-10 finishes he had last year as he's in the midst of a bounceback season. Busch had four top-10 results this season, which is tied for the 11th-most in NASCAR.

The 40-year-old finished 10th at last year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He's one of the most experienced drivers in the driver pool, and Busch won the 2017 NASCAR All-Star Race. Busch doesn't come at a high price and McClure sees him as a strong candidate to return value to 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.